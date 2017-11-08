ABOVE: Naarah Rodwell, of Lismore, at the Our Kids Melbourne Cup luncheon. RIGHT:

News

PHOTOS: Did we take your pic at Our Kids lunch?

Hailstones during last night's storm.

News

'EPIC STORM': Tennis ball-sized hail smashes Northern...

Scores of on-lookers witnessed a world first unfold in Byron Bay as its new solar train was craned in and placed onto the new railway line.

News

PHOTOS: New train arrives in Byron Bay

Games

Entertainment

The great Xbox sleepover - Xbox Stay N' Play

Spooky kids ready for trick-or-treating.

News

PHOTOS: Ghouls, ghosts 'terrorise' the streets on...

A tornado tore through Dunoon in 2007, destroying rooms at the Dunoon Public School. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

News

PHOTOS: The devastation left in tornados wake

Historic: Whaling Byron Bay in the 60's A whale is whinced out of the water Photo The Northern Star Archives

News

PHOTOS: Take a look back at Byron's whaling jetty

Lifestyle

The Stormtroopers are coming – to vacuum your...

4 snakes came to visit

News

WATCH: When four snakes come to visit

Janaya Everingham competing in the Fashions on the FIeld at the Lismore Cup 2017.

News

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Lismore Cup?

News

News

PHOTOS: Were you photographed at Grinspoon?

WATEGOS SHARK SPOTTING: Great White Shark

News

Man evades police only to be chased by shark

BARBECUE CHAMPS: Rolling Smokes James Taylor, BBQ and Bluegrass organiser Fletcher Potanin, Rolling Smoke's Lukas Armstrong and sponsor Bobby Sevdimbas from Firbrand.

News

PHOTOS: Cooks smoke it up at Bangalow

News

Ghost-like shape caught floating above ocean

STORE REOPENS: Lismore's Best & Less reopened after flood damage to a rapturous reception from loyal and new customers who flocked in to snap up a bargain.

Business

PHOTOS: Best and Less reopens in sales style

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

News

Photographer's stunning images recognised

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

News

Stunning images recognised

News

NT News: their best front pages revealed

The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore contestants and their mentors.

News

Lets dance: stars put on their dance shoes

Cindy Lee of Lismore on shoulders at Splendour In The Grass.

Community

North Coast kids party in their patch at Splendour

Humpback whales off the coast of Brunswick Heads during their annual migration north.

News

Whale calf filmed off Qld Coast

News

Sulfur fire creates hell on earth for firefighters

Travel

Curious Tasmanian devil investigates falling snow

News

Solar eruption key to tracking space weather

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

Entertainment

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

News

PHOTOS: Did we take your pic at Our Kids lunch?

By
8th Nov 2017 4:00 AM

OUR Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon was another runaway success with $58,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Racing enthusiasts gathered at Southern Cross University to enjoy lunch and be in the running to win items to help Our Kids raise vital funds for paediatric equipment.

Winks Hairdressing in Lismore donated more than $16,000 worth of prizes to spoil those who attended on Tuesday, along with jewellery totalling $8000 donated by Fairmarket Lismore Antique Centre.

"Every year our committee plan for months to ensure this event is a day out to remember and this year is no exception," Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said.

Now in its 15th year, the Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon is renowned for its stylish decor and superb food.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  our kids