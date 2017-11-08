PHOTOS: Did we take your pic at Our Kids lunch?

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

OUR Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon was another runaway success with $58,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Racing enthusiasts gathered at Southern Cross University to enjoy lunch and be in the running to win items to help Our Kids raise vital funds for paediatric equipment.

Winks Hairdressing in Lismore donated more than $16,000 worth of prizes to spoil those who attended on Tuesday, along with jewellery totalling $8000 donated by Fairmarket Lismore Antique Centre.

"Every year our committee plan for months to ensure this event is a day out to remember and this year is no exception," Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said.

Now in its 15th year, the Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon is renowned for its stylish decor and superb food.