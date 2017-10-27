'We're sorry': Council apologises for park upgrade debacle

Council has apologised for the confusion over plans for Railway Park.

BYRON Shire Council has issued a formal apology on their Facebook page in response to community uproar surrounding landscaping works completed at Railway Park this week.

Council staff recently removed two trees and a Bangalow Palm from Railway Park in Byron Bay in preparation for imminent park redevelopment works.

General manager Ken Gainger said the council was deeply sorry for removing these trees without adequate consultation or communication with the local community.

"We have underestimated the level of community concern at such action and for this I sincerely apologise," Mr Gainger said.

Councillors were also among the people this apology extended to, having received the brunt of community backlash and questions when they were just as much in the dark as everyone else.

"I also apologise to our Councillors for any embarrassment that the tree removal may have caused," Mr Gainger said.

"We look forward to working together to deliver a revitalised public space that we can all be proud of."

Fencing at Railway Park is said to be taken down tonight, just in time for the weekend markets.