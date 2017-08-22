We're resilient but recovery fund will help

SES and police emergency crews move through the centre of Lismore looking for people in need of evacuation.

THE announcement of a $2.1 million Community Recovery Fund has been welcomed by Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

The fund will provide mental health support services and community engagement initiatives to help flood-affected members of our community.

"Our community is still dealing with the impact of the March floods and it has become clear that further assistance is needed,” Mr Hogan said.

"We are a very strong and resilient community, but some people are struggling financially and emotionally in the aftermath of the disaster. This funding will help to get them back on their feet.

"There is also funding to support the recovery of the local economy, including for a tourism and marketing campaign to let people know the region is open for business again.”

The $2.1 million Community Recovery Fund is in addition to the range of assistance that is already available under the NDRRA to help affected individuals, communities, small businesses, primary producers and local councils with their recovery.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.