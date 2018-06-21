Menu
Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail.
Council News

'We're realistic': Support for Lismore section of rail trail

Alison Paterson
21st Jun 2018 12:00 AM
THERE has been some good news for the Northern Rivers Trail Trail, with Lismore City Council this week voting eight to three in favour of the project.

At the meeting on Tuesday night, councillors voted to support the project with $15,000 in the Operational Plan and Budget.

However, it's still early days for the multi-million dollar project.

Former mayor Jenny Dowell, who attended the meeting long with several other supporters wearing rail trail t-shirts, said the money promised by the council will match funds pledged by Richmond Valley Council.

"We raised $75,000 through crowd funding to supplement the pro-bono work from retired engineers and help with the mapping of the whole corridor,” she said.

"This money will go as part of $60,000 for the preparation of a business case which will include economic and ecological impact data.”

Ms Dowell said Lismore City Council's support was crucial for the NRRT to achieve state and federal government funding for the Casino to Eltham sections.

"We are realistic about the cost and where a bridge has gone or will go,” she said.

"The estimate is around $32 million for this section as the Casino to Lismore section covers more than 70 bridges and many, in fact virtually all, of the bridges will need significant repair and some may be not even usable for walking and cycling.”

She said while the council had shows it was in favour of the project, actually being able to witness the vote was exciting.

"I don't think anyone expected councillors to take it out of the budget,” she said.

"So we are very pleased.”

Lismore Northern Star

