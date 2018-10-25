We're looking for the Northern Rivers' most eligible singles

Are you looking for love?

Are you looking for love?

WHETHER it's Married at First Sight, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Love Island, you can't deny the plentiful selection of dating and matching shows on television.

Right now we are in the midst of all the drama in the latest Bachelorette show as contestants battle it out for Ali Oetjen's heart.

It appears avocados are back in the news as a result, but if you haven't heard, they don't go well whole in blenders.

Watching the misguided attempts at manipulation, clandestine cat-fights, or muscle flexing appears to have the same ferocious power as catnip to the general viewing public.

It appears many people, though, are looking to break the mold and put themselves out there in a unique way.

In the spirit of promoting love and connection, The Northern Star thought our region was primed to have some very eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

We'd like to encourage all singles across the area to submit a photo and a few details about themselves.

We'll need your name, age, location, occupation, a sentence about yourself and what you're looking for in your perfect partner.

The results will be compiled into a photo gallery and a series of articles where we reveal who our candidates are.

Results will be published in in an upcoming edition of the newspaper, as well as on The Northern Star's website and Facebook page.

If you'd like to nominate yourself, email a photo of yourself and the above details to news@northernstar.com.au.

Once we have collated all submissions we will reveal our participants and from there we will choose the Northern Rivers' most eligible bachelor and bachelorette.

Winners will be invited to participate in a professional photo shoot.