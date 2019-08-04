We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to "bring the cabinet home" as part of the gallery's permanent collection.

Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to "bring the cabinet home" as part of the gallery's permanent collection. Sophie Moeller

LISMORE Regional Gallery hopes it is getting close to acquiring the celebrated Hannah Cabinet.

Created by master crafts-man Geoff Hannah, and named after his family, the meticulously and lovingly built cabinet has been valued by Christie's as worth more than $1.5 million.

Last November the Hannah Cabinet acquisition team, led by local art-lovers Gaela Hurford and Brian Henry, began weekly viewings of the exquisite cabinet with the aim of raising the money so the "decorative arts masterpiece” can remain in the region as part of the Lismore Regional Gallery's permanent collection.

The dynamic duo set up a small committee to purchase the cabinet by sponsoring many of its 140 drawers featuring 17 varieties of precious and semi-precious stones and in-laid timbers.

Earlier this year they approached 16 individuals, organisations and foundations, including the state government, and have yielded 16 bequests totalling more than two-thirds of the goal.

The aim of the project is to raise $1 million, which will be a landmark as never before has a significant work of art, which has been independently valued at this amount, been housed in the town where it was created.

Lismore Regional Gallery director Brett Adlington said he was thrilled they were getting closer to giving the cabinet a permanent home.

Mr Hannah's previous large work, the Australiana Cabinet, was bought by an investor in Belgium.