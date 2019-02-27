WE'RE FOR YOU: Our commitment to news

A large tree falls to the ground during a fire on flats towards Tabulam.

THERE are a myriad of distractions in the offices of The Northern Star every day.

No two days are ever the same.

We may start out in the morning with a clear intention of the stories we'd like to present our readers in our paper and digital platforms, only to have to change those plans multiple times over.

As I was sitting down to write this note to our readers, a major fire broke out in the picturesque town of Tabulam.

For those that don't know it, Tabulam is a charming town on the Bruxner Highway from Casino to Tenterfield, nestled on the banks of the Clarence River.

It's known for a lot of things, not least its soon to be replaced, rickety wooden bridge, and its country racecourse, which attracts up to 3000 people for the running of the Tabulam Cup.

We had to make the decision to send a reporter and photographer into harm's way.

It's one of the calls you make as an editor during any given news day. It doesn't mean you don't worry about your colleagues every second they are on the fire front.

And in some way, shape or form, we have been making these types of decisions for the past 143 years.

Reporters, photographers, sub editors, designers, digital producers and videographers, working under extreme conditions during calamities like fires or natural disasters, like cyclones or floods, to bring you the type of coverage you have come to expect from The Northern Star.

It's just something we do. It's our job.

We take pride in it because we know this type of coverage is important to our readers.

It takes time to build trust. And we believe by covering every single natural disaster that has hit this region since we first started printing the Star 143 years ago, we have earned that trust over time.

We know you look to us at times of crisis and we don't want to let you down.

In an era of competing voices, of more media than you can poke a stick at, of social media, of 'fake news', we take a fair and balanced approach in checking these stories out, by sending our reporting staff into the field to talk to those on the scene, and to take you in and behind the scenes to tell very human stories we can all relate to.

No other news service on the Northern Rivers can commit the type of resources we can throw at these yarns. And we file stories now in real time.

We can compete with other electronic media because our website is dynamic and updated on a 24/7 basis and has video attached to many of its stories.

We say we are a 'digital always' newsroom and rarely, if ever, hold stories back for the newspaper. Everything we have goes online. It's where you will read it first and many of our readers prefer digital platforms to have their news delivered.

We work on the theory that if more than one person knows about the story, it should go up online as soon as we can bring it to you.

In a way, publishing a story online can be a good measure of what readers like to read.

I can watch how many people click on a story and what's popular during the day.

In a way, it makes my job easier to put the traditional paper product out the next day, because I know these stories have resonated with an audience already.

If readers click on a story online, no doubt they will thumb through the pages of the paper to read it.

We have two elections coming up this year - state and federal. Since The Northern Star was founded in 1876, we've covered every election that has ever mattered.

With some of the most marginal and politically volatile seats in the country, all eyes will be on the Northern Rivers in March and possibly May this year.

Politicians will be making all sorts of promises and plenty of cash will be splashed to guarantee your vote.

We've recruited a top-notch political reporter from the Tweed in Aisling Brennan who eats, sleeps and breathes politics. Indeed, she is keeping a spreadsheet of the promises politicians and candidates are making in order to hold them accountable later.

Aisling will be leading our election coverage, and I have no doubt she will be asking the tough questions you need answered.

Again, elections are something we know you trust us to cover, because The Northern Star has been around since well before Edmund Barton became our first Prime Minister in 1901.

I really believe there's never been a better time to live on the Northern Rivers.

And with these elections likely to be so closely run at a local level, we have a very real opportunity to get some of the key initiatives and infrastructure we've always wanted.

We need to clean up the Richmond River. It's one of the dirtiest rivers in NSW and yet it could be utilised as a key economic driver if only a concerted effort was made to clean it up.

Which is why we have flagged this as an election issue and it's one of the newspaper's campaigns that has been led by our environment reporter Jasmine Burke.

The Northern Star has also been campaigning to get the $400m-plus backlog of road funding this region needs. These are not our figures, they are what the NRMA estimates needs to be spent to bring our roads back up to speed.

The six local councils that make up the Northern Rivers have never been as united as they are right now.

Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Kyogle are all part of the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation which has just published a strategic plan for the region.

This is a vision we back with the full resources of The Northern Star. And during the first half of this year we plan to take it a step further with the Future Northern Rivers campaign.

Australia's leading demographer Bernard Salt is crunching the numbers for the Northern Rivers and taking a look over the horizon and projecting what sort of society we might like to have in this region 10, 20 and 30 years into the future.

In June, we'll have a function and invite people to hear what his grand vision is for the Northern Rivers. That's something we should all be excited about.

Like the Northern Rivers as a whole, The Northern Star is the sum of its people. We all live and work here as well. We pay our taxes and rates, shop locally, and use the same roads and live in the same neighbourhoods as you, our readers.

So when we hear people say .... the Star it hurts, to be honest, because we all value the work you do in the community.

I've spent 32 years working in journalism and I've collected a few office knick-knacks.... The three in my office I display most proudly (and hold most dearly) show the words 'stay cool', 'love' and 'trust'. We stay cool under pressure, we love what we do, and value the trust you place in us.

We're for you.