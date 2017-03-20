27°
News

'We're disappointed': SES slams flood drivers

Alina Rylko
| 20th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
A ute sinks in flood waters over the weekend near Grafton.
A ute sinks in flood waters over the weekend near Grafton. Jarrard Potter

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STATE Emergency Service crews were left baffled after pleas for motorists not to enter flood waters over the weekend were ignored, with near-death consequences for some.

SES performed 12 flood rescues across the Tweed-Richmond on Saturday as a deluge caused extensive flooding of low-lying areas across the North Coast.

Storms over New Italy closed the Pacific Highway from Ballina and Grafton for several hours, with some parts of the M1 and surrounding areas over 600ml deep.

"We were disappointed by the number of flood rescues required over the weekend," SES public information officer Ian Leckie said.

SES Lismore crews attended to more than a dozen rescues over the weekend.
SES Lismore crews attended to more than a dozen rescues over the weekend. Contributed

One family was lucky to have survived, after their car entered flood waters on Glencoe Rd, west of Tabbimoble, about 3.15pm on Saturday.

Four-year-old and parents 'lucky' to be alive

The mother, father and their four-year-old child were trapped inside their car in waist-deep water for 30 minutes while emergency crews, including a helicopter, frantically tried to locate them.

"They're extraordinarily lucky, it took us some time to find them, we had an air search up and a grid search, they're very fortunate people," Mr Leckie said.

 

SES Lismore crews attended to more than a dozen rescues over the weekend.
SES Lismore crews attended to more than a dozen rescues over the weekend. Contributed

"We always say if it's flooded forget it. We're saying now: do you still want to see you family again tomorrow? Think again before driving into flood waters," he said.

Woodburn copped 389ml from 2am to 1.30pm on Saturday with over 600mlof water over parts of the M1 Highway.

Following the deluge over the weekend, the Northern Rivers had high temperatures and thunderstorms yesterday.

Ballina CBD had tidal saltwater flooding due to high tide inundation yesterday, while the Cangai Gwydir Hwy at Cangai, west of Grafton, was closed due to fallen trees and a landslide.

NSW Department of Primary Industries cancelled shark helicopter surveys between Ballina and Tweed coasts today due to weather.

In total, SES completed 78 rescues and received 2,988 calls for assistance in NSW, since the start of last week.

 

SES Lismore crews attended to more than a dozen rescues over the weekend.
SES Lismore crews attended to more than a dozen rescues over the weekend. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers floods northern rviers flooding ses nsw ses rescue woodburn

Lismore records 69mm of rain in 24 hours

Lismore records 69mm of rain in 24 hours

THE region has had a very wet weekend and the clouds are not set to clear up just yet.

Current road closures across Northern Rivers

Do not enter floodwater for any reason.

Road closures are still in place around the region

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

High profile charity forced to defend Lennox pig races

CASH SOWS: Pigs rest at the annual Lennox hotel and Lennox Community Centre pig races raising money for Parkinson's on Sunday.

"The pigs have a jacket on their back and not a jockey"

Local Partners

Village picnic to have a wide selection of games

"COMMUNITY happens when individuals come together, have fun and acknowledge each other.”

Beef market performing well

Monto Cattle and Country's first sale for the year was a cracker. Photo: Emily Smith / Central and North Burnett Times

Returns for NSW beef enterprises remain strong despite challenges

IncREDible Art exhibition for Byron

Some RED Inc artists with their artworks from a previous art exhibition in Lismore. From left, Naikia Taylor, John Rose, Amy Serone, Theo McPherson, Tim Thompson and Mbatha Nguta.

Group of local emerging artists with a disability showcase works

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

LISMORE: The Carboot Market is on this weekend.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from this weekend

Ten things to do (indoors) on the Northern Rivers this week

Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter. She is the daughter of American folk singer and actor Loudon Wainwright III and Canadian folk singer-songwriter Kate McGarrigle.

Music, tacos, art, cinema and more

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

CARRIE Bickmore has blasted critics of Rachael Finch, who faced “vicious outrage” after saying she sometimes sends her daughter to her grandma’s house

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

FILM: An interview with Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad

Josh Gad and Luke Evans in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Actor and singer honed his skills at Aussie school

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at 90

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died aged 90, police have confirmed.

TRIBUTES are pouring in for the musical icon after he passed away.

Melissa George tells of night of terror

Australian actor Melissa George talks with Steve Pennell about the night she was assaulted by her French entrepreneur husband. Picture: Seven’s Sunday Night.Source:Supplied

She takes a deep breath and tells her side of the story...

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

1 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!