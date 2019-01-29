Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEHIND THE EIGHT BALL: The Maranoa Regional Council has asked residents and sporting clubs to stop all non-essential watering. Councillor David Schefe said vital funding is needed to upgrade water infrastructure.
BEHIND THE EIGHT BALL: The Maranoa Regional Council has asked residents and sporting clubs to stop all non-essential watering. Councillor David Schefe said vital funding is needed to upgrade water infrastructure. Brett Wortman
News

'WE'RE BEHIND THE 8 BALL': Roma faces water shortage

by Warren Barnsley
29th Jan 2019 12:25 PM

A MARANOA councillor has called for more funding to upgrade water infrastructure as they ask Roma residents to cut out non-essential water use amid a depleted supply. 

The town's water reserves are being diminished due to high, heat-related consumption and multiple equipment breakdowns, according to Maranoa Regional Council. 

Remaining equipment to pump bore water into the supply is struggling to keep up with demand ahead of an expected fix on Wednesday. 

Water pressure is also being affected. 

Authorities have pleaded with residents and sporting organisations to stop watering gardens and grounds until the supply is secured. 

"We're calling on sporting organisations in particular to ease back a little bit," the council's utilities spokesman David Schefe told AAP. 

"Water consumption has been high with the long, hot and dry summer. People coming back from holidays is also putting a drain on reservoirs." 

Cr Schefe said while $2 million per year was spent on upgrading water infrastructure, the "exasperated" council needed more state and federal funding. 

"A lot of infrastructure has reached the end of its life," he told AAP. 

"It's really hard for council to fund that. We're behind the eight ball." 

He said water supply issues were common across Queensland regional councils.

bore water editors picks maranoa regional council roma water shortage

Top Stories

    'Shiver of sharks' closes North Coast beach

    'Shiver of sharks' closes North Coast beach

    News LIFEGUARDS have closed an Evans Head beach after the sharks were spotted.

    Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

    Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

    News Lotto win provides a massive boost to man's retirement fund

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    News The man is now recovering from his injuries in hospital

    Locals list their finest Lismore restaurants

    premium_icon Locals list their finest Lismore restaurants

    Food & Entertainment The locals have spoken