26°
News

We're 'apex predator': Shark inquiry

JASMINE BURKE
| 2nd May 2017 4:55 PM
WHAT LURKS BENEATH: Shark mitigation strategies shared at Senate inquiry hearings in Byron Bay.
WHAT LURKS BENEATH: Shark mitigation strategies shared at Senate inquiry hearings in Byron Bay.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS AN apex predator, "human life must prevail over all other marine life” Le-Ba boardriders club president Don Munro told a Senate shark mitigation hearing in Byron Bay yesterday.

"Scared to death”, "more cautious” and "never surf alone” were all phrases Mr Munro used at yesterday's hearing.

"It's a scientific fact that if a shark is removed from an area then it won't be an issue,” Mr Munro said.

He made his opinion clear that harvesting sharks to thin out numbers was a good option and justified marine life loss due to nets because "no marine species has been wiped out due to these solutions”.

Described as an "emotive and complex national debate” Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson made note that they were "close” to finding the solution to making beaches safe from sharks.

But yesterday's hearing revealed an absence of new information on the topic, rehashing old knowledge of drum lines, nets and the obvious need for examination of new technologies.

The three committee members, included chair Peter Whish-Wilson and John Williams, of the Greens, and Labor's Anne Urquhart.

Many who appeared before the committee or made submissions to the inquiry, agreed that quelling the "fear and hysteria” surrounding shark encounters as a result of media coverage was a top priority.

At one point Mr Whish-Wilson queried out loud whether the issue should continue to involve politics.

"When there is an attack politicians are blamed but we can't make the beaches a completely safe place,” he said.

The hearing also revealed a stark difference between Byron and Ballina councils' position on shark mitigation.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said it would be "un-Byron to put up nets” but stated the "Byron community has moved on” and suggested using the money elsewhere.

Ballina Mayor David Wright said the existing apps, net and drumlines were a success and to move forward with the issue all research gathered needed to have one database.

Lismore Northern Star
We're 'apex predator': Shark inquiry

We're 'apex predator': Shark inquiry

OPINIONS shared at Byron shark mitigation hearing.

'Furious' driving leads to arrest

Police had numerous complaints about the dangerous driving by a man on the Pacific Highway.

Man handcuffed "for his own safety”

Lismore doctor faces 60 charges of sexual, indecent assault

Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.

Two fresh charges have been laid on Dr Glenn Taylor

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Local Partners

Charity show on hold while Lismore gets back on its feet

STARS Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer postponed.

Slow going ahead as upgrade continues

Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the highway

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

First two shows sold out in 20 minutes

Cecilia Brandolini strengthens her Voice with solo career

TOURING: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Bar-and-cafe style shows are free

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

VEGIES: Okra, carrots, bitter melon and wax jambu.

Where to get fresh produce from

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

No Frills Twins confirmed to tour with Sheppard

No Frill Twins Vanessa & Arna Rogers, of Mullumbimby, have moved onto the world stage during the Iggy Azalea cover competition. Photo: Contributed

The local sisters have a strong online following

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

A &quot;Byron Bush Pavilion&quot; - offering peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

UNDER CONTRACT

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

500 Metres to Main Beach

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!