Well known former Richmond Valley mayor Col Sullivan dies.

Richmond Valley mayor Col Sullivan and Casino CWA president Eileen Melling cut a cake to mark Casino CWA's 85th anniversary. They are surrounded by members of the Casino branch. Photo Janelle McLennan/Express Examiner

WELL known former Richmond Valley mayor Col Sullivan has died.

The hard-working mayor will be fondly remembered by the Northern Rivers community.

His political pedigree was impeccable - Mr Sullivan came from a family of mayors - his father, grandfather and great grandfather were mayors.

After a sterling effort of 42 years working in local government, he retired in August 2016.

The Northern Star reported on his retirement that Mr Sullivan "had a sense of history that only someone who is a fourth generation mayor can have.

"Like cutting the ribbon at the bridge at Tatham with the same silver scissors his grandfather used to open the original bridge."

Born in Stratheden, Mr Sullivan maintained that his commitment to serving the community sprang from his upbringing.

In 2013, his wife Dorothy put together a booklet of the four generations of Sullivan's and their service to the community

She chronicled his visit to China to represent NSW Local Government and his many other achievements.

Mr Sullivan served as Richmond Valley's mayor for 12 years, as councillor for 42 years and as president of Beef Week for 10 years.

He once said he was proud of his efforts as mayor including the beautification of Casino by putting trees in the streets, the opening of the community centre and the rebuilding of bridges around the shire.

Lismore MP Thomas George said his wife Deborah, himself and the Northern Rivers community were saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Sullivan.

Mr George posted on Facebook that "No post can do justice to the contribution Col and his family has made.

"Growing up in Casino I have had a lifetime association with Col through playing at kitchen teas and hall dances, he as a stud pig breeder, joining the team at George & Fuhrmann, his contribution to show societies and local government, both as mayor locally and as a strong advocate at state level.

"Col was a life member and past president of Casino Beef Week and was a great mentor to Stuart and the committee in helping to restore the event after a difficult period.

"Apart from all his achievements, Col's love and support of Dorothy and his family was always his priority.

"Dorothy and family pleased accept our deepest sympathies, prayers and thoughts during this sad time."