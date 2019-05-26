Well known Casino business begins a new day

AFTER more than 30 years in business, Graeme McKenna has handed over Casino's Days Machinery Centre to "see more of the outside world".

Established in Casino in 1950, the changeover is a new chapter for both the company and Mr McKenna, who started working there 45 years ago and bought the business in 1988.

Mr McKenna said the time was right to move on and the new owners were a good fit.

"I started working at Days in 1974 after I finished my education and worked for the company for 14 years before I bought it. I have been nowhere else and I believe it's a good time for me to see more of the outside world," Mr McKenna said.

"I also felt the business needed a change to go to the next level and I believe it will under the new owners.

"Days Machinery Centre is a business built upon strong customer relationships, commitment to service and knowledge of the industry, and what I've valued most during my time at Days is the relationships I've made in the industry. There's no better industry to be involved in, with so many good people and at a time when there are so many advancements in the machinery and AFS products we're offering."

Incoming dealer principal Dan Hoppe and his family are farmers at Glen Innes - and like his father Chris, has extensive experience in the construction and mining sectors with equipment distribution structures and service and support.

Mr Hoppe said they were excited about the new challenge and what the future held.

"This is a business that's complimentary to the skills we already have and the alignment with Case IH was certainly attractive. Days Machinery Centre is a long-standing business in the area, too, with an excellent reputation, thanks to the previous owners," Mr Hoppe.

"We're looking forward to getting to know current customers and maintain the relationships Graeme and his team have built, as well growing our customer base."

When he moved to Casino, Mr Hoppe said one area they were keen to emphasise was the technology options Case IH has available through its Advanced Farming Systems (AFS), helping customers to boost their productivity and ultimately the profitability of their businesses.