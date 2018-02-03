Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Well done' to Lismore councillors: LETTER

One resident is very happy with the work of Lismore councillors.
One resident is very happy with the work of Lismore councillors.

AFTER an extraordinary meeting of Lismore City Council this week, Keith Duncan wrote this letter to The Northern Star:

I THINK a "well done” is in order for the Lismore councillors, after all the bad press they received about "not doing their jobs” and being threatened by Kevin Hogan about losing their jobs (as if he can talk), they ended up doing exactly their jobs.

They were elected by the people of Lismore to make decisions for the benefit of Lismore, not for greedy developers wanting to build any development on their terms, and it's a shame that there were a couple of councillors with National Party connections who seemed willing to cause as much disruption as possible in order to have the DA approved.

Whether the development is eventually approved or not, and if so in what format it's approved in, should be left to the elected Lismore councillors to decide, and not be intimidated by agents of the National Party, and by the way we are still waiting for an answer to Mr Trevor Acfield's question asking if the National Party has ever received any political donations from McConaghy Properties, (any takers).

Lismore Northern Star
Man jailed over 'senseless' fatal crash on Nimbin Rd

Man jailed over 'senseless' fatal crash on Nimbin Rd

A COURT has heard a drunk and stoned driver who caused a fatal crash was a "good man who unfortunately made a terrible and tragic mistake”.

New SES bosses look forward to the challenge

NEW LEADERS: New SES unit controllers Melinda Martin of Tabulam (front in orange) and Thelma Cook of Urbenville (in blue) said they are honoured to lead such outstanding volunteers.

Melinda Martin knew she had something to offer other people

TALES: Tragic story of family drowning

The faded writing on the headstone tells of one of the most tragic stories in Woodburn's history.

It was considered the most "shocking occurrence of its kind"

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get great coffee and fresh local produce from.

Local Partners