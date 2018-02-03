'Well done' to Lismore councillors: LETTER

AFTER an extraordinary meeting of Lismore City Council this week, Keith Duncan wrote this letter to The Northern Star:

I THINK a "well done” is in order for the Lismore councillors, after all the bad press they received about "not doing their jobs” and being threatened by Kevin Hogan about losing their jobs (as if he can talk), they ended up doing exactly their jobs.

They were elected by the people of Lismore to make decisions for the benefit of Lismore, not for greedy developers wanting to build any development on their terms, and it's a shame that there were a couple of councillors with National Party connections who seemed willing to cause as much disruption as possible in order to have the DA approved.

Whether the development is eventually approved or not, and if so in what format it's approved in, should be left to the elected Lismore councillors to decide, and not be intimidated by agents of the National Party, and by the way we are still waiting for an answer to Mr Trevor Acfield's question asking if the National Party has ever received any political donations from McConaghy Properties, (any takers).