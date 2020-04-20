Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Presser
Presser
Business

‘We’ll bring a bazooka’: Qld goes to war over NSW Virgin

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
20th Apr 2020 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE Development Minister Cameron Dick has told the New South Wales Government to "back off" amid revelations it was in discussions with Virgin to relocate the Queensland headquarters interstate.

"Can I just say this to the NSW Treasurer, back off, back right off, just don't go there," he said.

"If the world knows one thing, it knows this - there is nothing more dangerous than Queenslanders with their backs to the wall.

"We will stop at nothing to ensure the headquarters of Virgin remains in Queensland."

Asked whether this meant Queensland would consider a bigger bail out - larger than the $200 million already on the table - Mr Dick said the Government was going to monitor the situation closely.

Minister Cameron Dick speaks during a press conference at Parliament House, Brisbane. Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images
Minister Cameron Dick speaks during a press conference at Parliament House, Brisbane. Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images

"If there's more we need to put in, we will consider that," he said.

The Minister said New South Wales "might want to bring a peashooter to the fight, that's fine - we'll bring a bazooka and we're not afraid to use it."

"I think this is more about propping up the Western Sydney airport than it is about the genuine interests of Virgin workers," he said.

 

A grounded Virgin Australia aircraft parked at Brisbane Airport after the Australian government forced airline carriers to cut both their domestic and international flights in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AAP Image/Darren England)
A grounded Virgin Australia aircraft parked at Brisbane Airport after the Australian government forced airline carriers to cut both their domestic and international flights in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AAP Image/Darren England)

He called on the Federal Government to support Virgin workers in Queensland and to release the principals it was reportedly working on to support a two airline policy in Australia.

"The Prime Minister often says how good is Queensland, the truth is how good are 5000 Virgin jobs in Queensland, how good is 1200 jobs at the Bowen Hills headquarters for Virgin," he said.

Originally published as 'We'll bring a bazooka': Qld goes to war over NSW Virgin raid

More Stories

bailout coronavirus editors picks nsw queensland virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man dies in fiery crash at Upper Main Arm

        UPDATE: Man dies in fiery crash at Upper Main Arm

        News THE man died after his truck crashed into a tree and caught fire.

        Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        premium_icon Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        News BOOTS won’t be marching, but we can honour our servicemen and women.

        Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        premium_icon Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        News THE four-bedroom home was the most-viewed property in NSW this week.

        Plea expected soon for drug supply, court hears

        premium_icon Plea expected soon for drug supply, court hears

        News A CASINO woman accused of supplying ice throughout the Northern Rivers faces...