We'll be the voice for understanding at Falls Festival

THE VOICE: John Farnham stole the show in Noosa for The Red Hot Summer Tour earlier this year. Michelle Cop

FALLS Festival is coming back to Byron Bay this end of the year with a line up including John Farnham, Halsey, Vampire Weekend, Peking Duk and more.

The festival promises a special appearance from Whispering Jack himself, as the on- and-only John Farnham shows music fans a thing or two in his first appearance at Falls.

Look for his rendition of You're The Voice to sit right next to Daryl Braithwaite's 2017 performance of Horses in the pantheon of magical Falls moments.

Three Northern Rivers acts are included in this line up: one of the hottest young rock bands in the country at the moment, Amyl and the Sniffers, plus Dope Lemon (Angus Stone's solo project) and groovy funkster Parcels.

Headlining the festival in 2019/20 will be newly minted pop royalty and recent Rolling Stone cover megastar Halsey, for her only Australian shows.

NYC's hugely important hit-making heroes, hot off the back of new album Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend, are also on the list.

English house icons Disclosure with their massive hits Latch, Omen and latest banger Talk, are also confirmed, plus super fun pop legends Peking Duk are also coming.

Also unveiled in the line up were Icelandic band Of Monsters And Men, Australian dance masters Pnau, British heartbreaker Lewis Capaldi, smooth German hook guru's Milky Chance and LA alt-pop queen Banks.

Visa Checkout presale will start 9am on Monday, August 12. General Sales will open at 9am on Wednesday, August 14.