Welcoming the pleasures of a new puppy

AS MENTIONED a few months ago, we have a new puppy.

Ripley, Slayer of Aliens, joined our household back in June. She is a blue Standard poodle, and recently weighed in at a healthy 15.1kg. At just over five months, she still has some growing to do before she matches her big sister Lola in size.

I've discovered that Mother Nature is a devious creature. Just as she causes women to forget the pain of childbirth, so she pushes the traumas of welcoming a new puppy to the family into the foggy recesses of the mind.

How else to explain how much I'd forgotten about the horrors of stepping in warm puddles or (even worse) squishy things in the dark? Or the endless, expensive trail of destruction they leave behind? Add to that the height of a puppy of this breed when standing on hind legs - suffice it to say nothing on the kitchen bench is safe at the moment.

It's seven years since the previous puppy arrived. Lola is now a gloriously elegant and sensible adult, albeit one with Addison's Disease, so we're not quite sure what her lifespan will be. Theoretically it could still be the canine equivalent of three score and ten; as long as she gets her meds on time twice a day and avoids stress, she is (ostensibly) healthy.

I have learned, over the years, to put shoes away the second they are removed, and to not leave expensive goodies like smartphones (or their chargers and cables) lying around.

Even so, in the past two months I've had to replace the band of my fitness tracker which I'd left under my pillow one night, and the slick little remote for the AppleTV is now decorated with a fetching frilly edge, despite being made from cast aluminium.

It, also, was under the pillow. Ripley is living up to her name - I should have called her Do No Harm.

It's easy to underestimate the wonderful effect a dog can have on one's emotional health. I suffer from depression and have found owning a dog is a huge help. There's an old (sexist) joke that goes, What's the difference between a dog and a wife? The answer: The later you get home, the happier the dog is to see you. Boom-tish. Except it's true.

But still, nothing ever equates to that heart-stopping moment when you realise in the middle of an absorbing task that you can hear something being chewed. Or, even worse, no sound at all.

Now, that's truly terrifying.