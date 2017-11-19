Welcome to the Movember jungle

MO' TOWN: Movember is dedicated to flourishing moustaches and men's health awareness.

MO' TOWN: Movember is dedicated to flourishing moustaches and men's health awareness. Contributed

BYRON Bay paramedic Anthony Barchard says whatever dangers lurk in the jungle pale in comparison to the men's lives lost to prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide.

It's an issue that hits particularly close to home for a dedicated crew of Byron Mo Bros and Mo Sisters - who are throwing open the doors to the Byron Surf Club for a jungle themed Movember fundraising party next Friday night.

"I've seen first-hand through work, family and friends the devastating effects these issues can have on men,” Mr Barchard said.

"I've already lost one uncle to prostate cancer, and another is in remission.

"It's something that's made me realise the importance of regular check-ups and surrounding yourself with a supportive group of mates”.

"Growing a mo to raise awareness for men's health and raising some funds along the way for research and awareness campaigns seems like the least I could do.”

The party will see plenty of elaborate costumes, music, auctions and general mo-merriment - all in the name of raising vital funds for the Movember Foundation.

From firemen to teachers, paramedics, engineers, doctors and farmers - the Mo Bro crew cover a wide cross-section of society - all with one common goal.

"Four years ago we all got together with the aim of bringing awareness to men's health and mental wellbeing,” teacher Matt Larsson said.

"Prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide are issues that can affect any man, at anytime, regardless of age, income or lifestyle.”

"A lot of people don't realise prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australian men and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men aged 20-34 years.

"At the same time suicide is the leading cause of death for men aged 15-44 years.

"On average, six men each day take their own life.”

To date, the Byron Mo Bro crew have raised over $10,000 for the Movember Foundation.

The Mo Bro 'Welcome to the Jungle' fundraiser party is being held at the Byron Bay Surf Club on Friday November 24 from 6pm.

Come dressed in your best jungle theme costume.

For more information go to:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1944141162526400/