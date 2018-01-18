WEIRDEST EVER: Re-live 1997's Hottest 100

The Whitlams are an Australian indie rock/piano rock group formed in late 1992.

WHAT do Kylie Minogue, Skunkhour, The Cardigans, Powderfinger, Ben Harper, Jamiroquai The Whitlams, Garbage, The Cure, Grinspoon, Nick Cave, Malrlyn Manson, Pauline Pantsdown and Radiohead have in common?

They were all in the Triple J Hottest 100 in 1997.

Hit pause on that VHS of Titanic, dust off those platform shoes and grab the nearest pair of colour-tinted sunglasses and get ready, because Double J is taking us back 20 years and re-playing the 1997 Hottest 100 in full on Sunday, January 28.

Presenter Caz Tran will be counting down the best songs of 1997, as well as playing archival interviews, fresh chats with artists you haven't heard from in a while, and so much 90s gold.

Arguably on of the weirdest lists in the history of the popular vote, the ranking included drag queen Pauline Pantsdown's Back Door Man, the comedy character based on Pauline Hanson.

The list also included Northern Rivers residents such as Nimbin's Diana Anaid with I Go Off at Number 58 and Lismore's Grinspoon at number 34 with DCx3 and again at number 63 with Repeat.

Sydney band Skunkhour, whose frontman Dan Larking lived in Clunes for years, made the list also in 1997 at number 93 with Weightlessness.

Skunkhour appearing at Mullum Music Festival.

The Whitlams, the band that reached the #1 position in 1997's Hottest 100 with their song No Aphrodisiac, have announced a show at the Byron Theatre on Wednesday, May 30.