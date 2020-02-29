Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

Narelle Raby and her Chinese crested dog at the dog show in Kyogle on Saturday. Picture: Rebecca Fist

ABOUT a thousand dogs of all shapes and sizes were being preened to perfection at Kyogle on Saturday.

The owner of one of the strangest-looking dogs Narelle Raby was busy shaving her Chinese crested dog, Zed, in preparation for the Casino Kennel Club’s Championship Dog Show.

“People touch it and say, ‘eww, he feels hot and clammy,’ like a hot water bottle,” she said.

“They were bred for heating, eating and ratting.

“And if they were no good for ratting, they would eat them.”

Ms Raby had every intention of taking the dog back to the breeder once she had trained him to win a few shows.

“I had no interest in this breed, I said, ‘I’ll send him back when he’s a champion,’” Ms Raby said.

“He’s a supreme champion now, coming up to seven years old, and now I have four of them.

“Such a loyal little breed. Very protective of his mum.”

Ms Raby wasn’t the only person that wasn’t too fussed about the dog on first impressions.

“He wins everybody over,” Ms Raby said.

“My mum said to me when I brought him home, ‘You’re not bringing that god damn ugly dog home are you?’

“In the first month she made him 10 coats. He’s the only dog she speaks to besides her own little toy poodle.”

All exhibitors supported the town of Kyogle by taking part in an empty esky policy, where they fill up their eskies in town.

There were dog lovers from Sydney to north of Brisbane in the area for the two-day event involving three championship shows.