Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Temperature difference from the average maximum temperature for 5 Oct - 11 Oct.
Temperature difference from the average maximum temperature for 5 Oct - 11 Oct. Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Weird weather: What 'spummter' has lined up

JASMINE BURKE
by
1st Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS IT spring? Is it summer? Is it winter? No, it's a whole new season, and we're calling it "spummter”.

It was a scorching, windy weekend with some Northern Rivers towns reaching temperatures in the mid 30s, and now a trough in the east is very welcome, bringing showers and storms to southeast Queensland and northeast NSW.

According to Weatherzone, moist onshore winds around a broad high is directing showers to eastern NSW.

So far we have only seen a light drizzle here and there.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a medium chance of a shower today, but the likeliness tapers off for the remainder of the week.

To the far west of Australia there are showers and storms, and locations in the south woke up to a frosty morning, with Melbourne reportedly shivering through its coldest start to October in 35 years.

Temperatures on the Northern Rivers have dropped significantly since the weekend, with a high of 22C forecast today, increasing over the course of the week for another warm weekend in the low to mid 30s across most of the region.

In Lismore, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 34C on Monday, and 37C in Casino.

BoM's weather situation says "a cold front skimming across the south during Friday is not expected to have much impact, with many areas looking at a run of very warm to hot days.”

In the meantime, a high pressure system over southeast Australia will gradually move to the northern Tasman Sea today, where it is expected to remain for several days.

"A trough over the northern inland of New South Wales will weaken and shift west during the next day or so, as the high drags increasingly warm air from central Australia into the state.”

As for future rainfall, FarmOnline weather's Northern Rivers 28-day rainfall forecast suggests over southern and eastern Australia the cold front events with potential to bring widespread rain are now expected about 15 October to 19 October, 20 October to 24 October, and 2 November to 6 November.

But the chances of rain on these days remains low.

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FIRST LOOK: Ballina Fair unveils major redevelopment

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Ballina Fair unveils major redevelopment

    Business THE major redevelopment of the southern section of the shopping centre has been completed. TAKE A LOOK INSIDE.

    Syringe used in terrifying chemist robbery

    premium_icon Syringe used in terrifying chemist robbery

    News Employee threatened by man demanding methadone

    Five men plead guilty to servo robbery charges

    premium_icon Five men plead guilty to servo robbery charges

    Crime Proceeds of the crime were spent on alcohol and gambling

    Beginning of a new era for Byron at Byron following sale

    premium_icon Beginning of a new era for Byron at Byron following sale

    News New owners commit to sustainability and local suppliers.