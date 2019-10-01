Weird weather: What 'spummter' has lined up

Temperature difference from the average maximum temperature for 5 Oct - 11 Oct. Bureau of Meteorology

IS IT spring? Is it summer? Is it winter? No, it's a whole new season, and we're calling it "spummter”.

It was a scorching, windy weekend with some Northern Rivers towns reaching temperatures in the mid 30s, and now a trough in the east is very welcome, bringing showers and storms to southeast Queensland and northeast NSW.

According to Weatherzone, moist onshore winds around a broad high is directing showers to eastern NSW.

So far we have only seen a light drizzle here and there.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a medium chance of a shower today, but the likeliness tapers off for the remainder of the week.

To the far west of Australia there are showers and storms, and locations in the south woke up to a frosty morning, with Melbourne reportedly shivering through its coldest start to October in 35 years.

Temperatures on the Northern Rivers have dropped significantly since the weekend, with a high of 22C forecast today, increasing over the course of the week for another warm weekend in the low to mid 30s across most of the region.

In Lismore, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 34C on Monday, and 37C in Casino.

BoM's weather situation says "a cold front skimming across the south during Friday is not expected to have much impact, with many areas looking at a run of very warm to hot days.”

In the meantime, a high pressure system over southeast Australia will gradually move to the northern Tasman Sea today, where it is expected to remain for several days.

"A trough over the northern inland of New South Wales will weaken and shift west during the next day or so, as the high drags increasingly warm air from central Australia into the state.”

As for future rainfall, FarmOnline weather's Northern Rivers 28-day rainfall forecast suggests over southern and eastern Australia the cold front events with potential to bring widespread rain are now expected about 15 October to 19 October, 20 October to 24 October, and 2 November to 6 November.

But the chances of rain on these days remains low.