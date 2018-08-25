Fake billionaire’s bizarre concern

SHE scammed her way into the world of the rich and famous through an elaborate web of lies that soon came crashing down around her.

Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, is facing 15 years behind bars after she left a trail of destruction after playing the part of a mysterious German heiress with dreams of opening an extravagant club in the middle of New York.

She managed to dupe some of the world's top influencers and scam them into funding her luxurious lifestyle.

In a bid to keep up with her heiress facade Delvey also cheated banks, wrote bad cheques to fancy hotels and restaurants and created a fake financial adviser.

In reality she was a truck driver's daughter from Russia and the now 27-year-old is facing a daunting jail sentence for her crimes.

On Tuesday, Delvey was indicted on grand larceny charges at New York Supreme Court, according to the Daily Mail.

The last time she was in court on June 19, the judge slammed the former magazine intern for not appearing to show any remorse for her crimes.

Justice Diane Kiesel noted that Delvey seemed more worried about who was going to play her in a new Netflix movie about her life than the actual sentence she is facing.

"She seems more concerned about who is going to play her in the movie than what she's done to the people she allegedly took advantage of," Justice Kiesel said.

She lived a life of luxury among the rich and famous. Picture: theannadelvey/Instagram

Netflix acquired the rights to her story in June, with Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes set to write a series of Delvey's rise and fall from the glamorous world of New York's high flyers.

It's really not surprising that someone like Delvey, who idolised the life of the rich and famous, would be extremely interested in a series about her life.

Her apparent love for recognition also saw Delvey banned from viewing emails from witnesses over fears she would leak them to the press.

Delvey now faces up to 15 years behind bars after a deal put forward by her lawyer of one to three years imprisonment was rejected and then a counteroffer of three to nine years in jail was turned down by her defence team.

Delvey is now facing 15 years in jail. Picture: theannadelvey/Instagram

Judge Kiesel called the three year deal a "mere a slap on the wrist for a crime this serious".

During her stint among the world of the wealthy, the young socialite banked $US160,000 ($AU212,000) worth of bad cheques and managed to withdraw $US70,000 ($AU92,700) in cash before it was discovered.

Delvey would constantly be asking her friends to book hotels, flights and taxis on their credit cards, claiming there were issues with her bank and she would pay them back.

She used a similar tactic to fund her lengthy stays at up-market hotels and booking out fancy party venues, assuring them a wire transfer was on its way. When the money wouldn't arrive Delvey would blame the delay on her wealth being tied up overseas.

She was eventually arrested on a number of charges including grand larceny and theft of services, to which she initially pleaded not guilty.