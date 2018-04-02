Weird cloud spotted near Ballina

This unusual cloud formation was spotted near Ballina yesterday.

MOTHER Nature got in on the act on April 1, when she created this optical illusion on Sunday night.

Anyone glancing at the sky would see what appeared to be a tornado on the horizon.

The image was snapped about 5pm on Sunday, by an Alstonville resident who was travelling along the Pacific Highway near Ballina.

WEATHER OR NOT: Mother Nature got into act for April Fool's Day when smoke rising from behind a hill joined some alto cumulus clouds to imitate a passive tornado near Ballina. Rebecca Lollback

But according to North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, the weird cloud formation was simply the result of a column of smoke wafting up into low-lying clouds.

"The smoke coming out from behind the hill looks so dark because there's no sunshine," he said.

"It looks like a tornado but it's most definitely not.

"It's simply smoke interacting with the alto cumulus and alto stratus clouds."

However, Mr Parancin said the image was "pretty cool".

"I've seen this many times," he said.

"It always looks really cool."