Weight and see for Comm Games selection

GOING FOR GOLD: Lismore weightlifter Olivia Lohan has been named in the Commonwealth Games shadow squad.

GOING FOR GOLD: Lismore weightlifter Olivia Lohan has been named in the Commonwealth Games shadow squad.

LISMORE weightlifter Olivia Lohan could have a big future after being named in the Australian shadow squad for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Lohan is working towards improving her results to get a chance at further selection trials in December.

"Commonwealth Games is obviously what I'm working towards and hopefully my hard work pays off," Lohan said.

"But it will be tough and if it doesn't happen (this time) then it's obviously a big goal for the future.

"You have to be number one in your category for everything and there are girls who have been working for the past four years to get there.

"It's phenomenal just to compete alongside some of them and to think one day that could be me is really cool.

"People are a bit surprised when I tell them I'm into weightlifting and I definitely don't have big biceps.

"I'm a short, thick female with big shoulders and legs but that's me."

Lohan has ramped up her training this year and came from a swimming and crossfit background before moving into weightlifting where she now lives on the Gold Coast.

She still works as a coach at Crossfit Hammer and Tong Goonellabah and has already achieved plenty at just 19 years old.

It has been a big 12 months considering she missed the Queensland state championships in March because of the floods.

"At the start of the year I was only really thinking about nationals," Lohan said.

"When the (Queensland) state championships rolled around the floods were on and I couldn't get there.

"Every single road that we needed to go through to get to Queensland was covered in water.

"There was one last road open and as we drove up to it, it literally went under water so we couldn't get through.

"I had a good enough (lifting) total to get me to the junior nationals in Tasmania and I was pretty happy to finish second after only having two months training from coming home from Europe."

She went on to win a bronze medal in her 69kg junior division (21 and under) representing Australia at the International Weightlifting Federation Commonwealth Championships on the Gold Coast last month.

"That was a big achievement and I still get goosebumps talking about it," Lohan said.

"It was the best competition I'd ever had and I cried when my coach came out the back and told me."