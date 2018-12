This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Saturday:

Kyogle Farmers Market, Stratheden St Kyogle.

Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.

Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow

Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St

Drake Hall Markets, Community Hall, Bruxner Hwy, Drake

Please note that Lismore Farmers Market and Uki Farmers market are not happening this weekend and will come back in 2019.

Sunday:

Lennox Head Community Market, Williams Reserve, Park Lane.

Nimbin Market, Cullen St

Ballina Farmers Market, Missingham Bridge, Bentinck St, Ballina from 7am

Woodburn Market, Riverside Park, Woodburn

Wednesday, January 2

Byron Beachside Market, Main Beach, from 8am

Thursday, January 3