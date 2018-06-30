Menu
The fibre in fruit and veggies is used to prevent viral infections.
This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Javier Encalada
by
30th Jun 2018 6:00 AM

5th Saturday:

  • Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
  • Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
  • Kyogle Farmers Market, Stratheden St Kyogle.
  • Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am 
  • Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
  • Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow
  • Drake Hall Markets, Community Hall, Bruxner Hwy, Drake, last Saturday of the month
     

1st Sunday:

  • Lismore Car Boot Market, Lismore Shopping Square (except second half of DEC)
  • Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve
  • Ballina Farmers Market, Missingham Bridge, Bentinck St, Ballina from 7am
  • Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville

