Whats On
This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list
5th Saturday:
- Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
- Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
- Kyogle Farmers Market, Stratheden St Kyogle.
- Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am
- Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
- Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow
Drake Hall Markets, Community Hall, Bruxner Hwy, Drake, last Saturday of the month
1st Sunday:
- Lismore Car Boot Market, Lismore Shopping Square (except second half of DEC)
- Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve
- Ballina Farmers Market, Missingham Bridge, Bentinck St, Ballina from 7am
- Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville