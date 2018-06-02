Menu
COFFEE FIX: You can get a great coffee and a big smile from every Northern Rivers market.
This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Javier Encalada
by
2nd Jun 2018 6:00 AM
1st Saturday:

  • Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
  • Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
  • Kyogle Farmers Markets, Stratheden St, Kyogle
  • Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am
  • Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
  • Brunswick Heads Market, Memorial Park, Fawcett St, Brunswick Heads
  • Lismore Vintage and Handmade Market, at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, 152 Keen St, Lismore, from 10am
  • North Coast Village Market: Fingal St, Brunswick Heads 　

1st Sunday:

  • Lismore Car Boot Market, Lismore Shopping Square
  • Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve
  • Ballina Farmers Market, Missingham Bridge, Bentinck St, Ballina from 7am
  • Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville

