This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft and locally made products are a big part of each market every weekend on the Northern Rivers. Javier Encalada

3rd Saturday:

Alstonville Market, Alstonville Showgrounds, from 8am

Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.

Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.

Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am

Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.

Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow

Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St

Mullumbimby Community Market, Stuart St

3rd Sunday:

Ballina Market (East Ballina Lions Club), Canal Rd, Ballina

Uki Buttery Bazaar, 1454 Kyogle Rd

Missingham Bridge Markets, Missingham Bridge, Kingsford Dr, Ballina

Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville

Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve

NOTE: Lismore Car Boot Market is not happening on the second half of December. This hiatus is part of the regular operation of the markets. Next one will be on January 7, 2018.