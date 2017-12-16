Menu
This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft and locally made products are a big part of each market every weekend on the Northern Rivers.
Javier Encalada
by

3rd Saturday:

  • Alstonville Market, Alstonville Showgrounds, from 8am
  • Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
  • Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
  • Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am
  • Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
  • Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow
  • Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St
  • Mullumbimby Community Market, Stuart St

　

3rd Sunday:

  • Ballina Market (East Ballina Lions Club), Canal Rd, Ballina
  • Uki Buttery Bazaar, 1454 Kyogle Rd
  • Missingham Bridge Markets, Missingham Bridge, Kingsford Dr, Ballina
  • Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville
  • Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve

NOTE: Lismore Car Boot Market is not happening on the second half of December. This hiatus is part of the regular operation of the markets. Next one will be on January 7, 2018.

Topics:  markets northern rivers markets produce markets whatson

Lismore Northern Star
What will the Anglican Bishop say to the Muslim Scholar?

EXPLORING the common ground between two faiths to be discussed tonight.

