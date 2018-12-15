LIST: Northern Rivers markets on this weekend
3rd Saturday:
- Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
- Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
- Kingscliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am
- Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
- Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow
- Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St (October to Easter)
- Mullumbimby Community Market, Stuart St
3rd Sunday:
- Ballina Market (East Ballina Lions Club), Canal Rd, Ballina
- Uki Buttery Bazaar, 1454 Kyogle Rd
- Ballina Farmers Market, Missingham Bridge, Bentinck St, Ballina from 7am
- Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville
- Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve
Please note: As it happens every year, there is no Lismore Carboot Markets this fortnight. Next one is on January 6, 2019.