Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUY LOCAL: Markets are the perfect place to find that last-minute present you need for that loved one this Christmas.
BUY LOCAL: Markets are the perfect place to find that last-minute present you need for that loved one this Christmas. Thinkstock
Whats On

LIST: Northern Rivers markets on this weekend

Javier Encalada
by
15th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3rd Saturday: 

  • Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground. 
  • Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning. 
  • Kingscliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am  
  • Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock. 
  • Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow 
  • Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St (October to Easter) 
  • Mullumbimby Community Market, Stuart St 

3rd Sunday:

  • Ballina Market (East Ballina Lions Club), Canal Rd, Ballina
  • Uki Buttery Bazaar, 1454 Kyogle Rd
  • Ballina Farmers Market, Missingham Bridge, Bentinck St, Ballina from 7am
  • Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville
  • Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve

  Please note: As it happens every year, there is no Lismore Carboot Markets this fortnight. Next one is on January 6, 2019.  

More Stories

Show More
ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore markets northern rivers produce markets whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

    premium_icon Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

    News A Coronial inquest had heard of a girl with "radiant smile” being lost in tragic circumstances.

    • 15th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Lismore pilot's 500km flight smashes hang gliding record

    premium_icon Lismore pilot's 500km flight smashes hang gliding record

    News He waited a year for the right weather, but it was worth it

    • 15th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

    premium_icon Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

    Crime Man locked up over drug haul destined for festival

    • 15th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    West Ballina land slated for development

    premium_icon West Ballina land slated for development

    Council News A planning proposal has paved the way for a new residential area

    • 15th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners