This weekend's markets list
1st Saturday:
- Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
- Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
- Kyogle Farmers Markets, Stratheden St, Kyogle
- Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am
- Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
- Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow
- Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St
- Brunswick Heads Market, Memorial Park, Fawcett St, Brunswick Heads
- Lismore Vintage and Handmade Market, at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, 152 Keen St, Lismore, from 10am
- North Coast Village Market: Fingal St, Brunswick Heads
1st Sunday:
- Lismore Car Boot Market, Lismore Shopping Square
- Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve
- Ballina Farmers Market, Missingham Bridge, Bentinck St, Ballina from 7am
- Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville