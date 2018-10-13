Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRESH: Local produce is in high demand at local markets around the region.
FRESH: Local produce is in high demand at local markets around the region.
Food & Entertainment

This weekend's markets list

Javier Encalada
by
13th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1st Saturday: 

  • Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
  • Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
  • Kyogle Farmers Markets, Stratheden St, Kyogle
  • Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am 
  • Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
  • Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow
  • Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St 
  • Brunswick Heads Market, Memorial Park, Fawcett St, Brunswick Heads
  • Lismore Vintage and Handmade Market, at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, 152 Keen St, Lismore, from 10am
  • North Coast Village Market: Fingal St, Brunswick Heads 

  1st Sunday: 

  • Lismore Car Boot Market, Lismore Shopping Square 
  • Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve
  • Ballina Farmers Market, Missingham Bridge, Bentinck St, Ballina from 7am
  • Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville

Related Items

Show More
markets northern rivers produce markets whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Meet the local filmmaker whose movie is up for an Oscar

    premium_icon Meet the local filmmaker whose movie is up for an Oscar

    News CLOAK and dagger: "You're driving along and spies have been following you in a car... there were spies hiding in a bush across from the safe house."

    • 13th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Woman convicted over $20k in 'dishonest' Centrelink payments

    premium_icon Woman convicted over $20k in 'dishonest' Centrelink payments

    Crime The Newstart recipient failed to properly report her income

    Why this North Coast hairdresser is needed on a medical ship

    premium_icon Why this North Coast hairdresser is needed on a medical ship

    News She is selflessly using her skills to give back

    • 13th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Pimlico's legendary collector remembered

    premium_icon Pimlico's legendary collector remembered

    News "His most treasured item he collected in his life was definitely me"

    • 13th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners