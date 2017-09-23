32°
This weekend's markets list

FRESH: Seasonal fresh produce on offer across the weekend.
Javier Encalada
by

4th Saturday:

  • Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
  • Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
  • Kyogle Farmers Market, Stratheden St Kyogle.
  • Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am
  • Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
  • Evans Head Riverside Market, Woodburn / Evans head RSL Car Park St, Evans Head
  • Kingscliff Beachside Market, Marine Pde, Kingscliff
  • Drake Hall Markets, Community Hall, Bruxner Hwy, Drake, last Saturday of the month　

4th Sunday:

  • Bangalow Village Market, Showgrounds
  • Nimbin Market, Cullen St
  • Missingham Bridge Markets, Missingham Bridge, Kingsford Dr, Ballina
  • Kyogle Markets, corner of Summerland Way and Anzac Drive, behind the visitor information centre from 8am
  • Casino Riverside Market, McAuliffe Park, Hickey St, Casino.

Lismore Northern Star
