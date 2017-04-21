Weekend weather forecast: Rain or no rain?

THERE is a big possibility that the Northern Rivers is in for a wet weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted.

A high pressure system over the Tasman Sea extends a ridge along the New South Wales coast, while a low pressure trough over South Australia moves into western New South Wales today, the BoM said.

That high is expected to remain almost stationary for several days, while the trough forecast to decay over the weekend as it reaches eastern New South Wales.

Due to the weather situation, the rest of Friday is set to be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon.

Friday will also see light winds and daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday is predicted to be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds and overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds and overnight temperatures falling to around 16 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Starting the week of with the chance of morning fog, Monday is also set to be partly cloudy.

There will be a 30% chance of a shower during Monday, alongside light winds, overnight temperatures falling to between 13 and 16 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.