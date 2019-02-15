Weekend road blitz targeting drink drivers

"THE odds aren't in your favour” is the message from police as a three-day operation intensively targeting impaired drivers begins across the state.

Operation Drink Drive 1 began at 12.01am today and concludes at 11.59pm on Sunday February 17.

During the corresponding operation in 2018, police charged 415 people with drink driving offences. Of these, 176 people were charged with driving with a low range PCA, 155 charges were laid against people driving with a mid-range PCA and 52 were charged with driving with a high range PCA.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said complacency about drink driving was alive and well among Australian drivers.

"That leaves me absolutely disgusted - we are in a population where many of us have grown up with random breath testing,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"The number of low range PCA charges from this operation last year shows too many people are all too willing to take, perhaps, the dumbest gamble of their lives.

"Ask yourself, is that one with the boys after the game or that last glass after brunch with the girls worth your licence, or perhaps even your life or the life of someone else?

"As we warned across summer, we will also be targeting those rural roads where you normally wouldn't expect to see highway patrol vehicles.

"These are the roads that take drivers to the feeder roads for major arterial roads such as the Hume, Newell, Princes, New England and Pacific highways.”

Assistant Commissioner Corboy said alcohol left the body slowly over time and it was important that if you were having a night out this weekend to organise alternative transport home or accommodation.

Centre for Road Safety Executive Director Bernard Carlon said that there is no excuse to drink and drive.

"0.05 has been in place for almost 40 years for motorists who hold a full licence, every driver in NSW knows the limit.” Mr Carlon said.

"We know that the majority of people do the right thing, but this operation is a timely reminder that if you do break the law, police will be out in force and they will catch you.

"Tougher penalties now apply for drink driving following recent changes to the law. Alcohol Interlocks are now required for all midrange offenders, as well as high range and repeat drink driving. Police can also impound the vehicle or seize the number plates of repeat, high risk drink drivers.

"If you are planning on having a drink this weekend make sure you have a Plan B to get home safely and don't risk your life, and the lives of others by getting behind the wheel,” Mr Carlon said.