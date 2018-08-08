Weekend property sales edge close to $8 million in total

HOT PROPERTY: A modern home at 30 Kookabuura Tce, Goonellebah, sold for $580,000 after only one day on the market.

NEARLY $8 million from 59 properties, ranging from dream residences through to renovation projects, changed hands over the past week in the region.

The 59 properties which included several blocks of land in Goonellabah, Mullumbimby and on the coast, showed buyers had plenty of choice in a busy property market.

In fact the amount of properties sold is much higher than the $7,904,900 recorded, as 12 vendors in Lismore, Ballina, Tweed and Byron declined to share their sale price.

And agents said properties are selling quickly, sometimes only within hours of being listed as investors and first home buyers race to snap up the residence they desire.

One Agency agent Katrina Ulyatt said investors are very active in the market at the moment.

Ms Ulyatt said in Goonellabah, a move-in ready unit at 1/3 Darrel Ave, was purchased by a Lismore investor for $265,000.

"It's a good tidy little unit, we had an offer just after it went on the market," she said.

"The vendor who is also a local investor was pleased to sell it for full price."

Ms Ulyatt said there is a high demand for units in the area as more people look to downsize and retire.

In Goonellabah a modern four bedroom, three bedroom property at 30 Kookaburra Terrace sold for $580,000 on the first day it was open for inspection, Wal Murry & Co First National agent Gerald Pollard said.

"A young fellow and his partner purchased this house as their first residence together," he said.

"It was only on the market for one day, we had 16 or 17 lots of people through and it sold in that 30 minute viewing."

Mr Pollard said the market is very competitive at the present and he advised first home buyers to have their finances organised in advance so they did not miss out on purchasing their desired property.

In Goonellebah a brick three bedroom, one bathroom property with four car spaces on 734sqm at 9 Glen Court sold for $449,000.

The property which has an established garden previously changed hands in 2006 for $256,000.

In Casino a brick two bedroom, one bathroom home at 41 Hartley St sold for $152,000.