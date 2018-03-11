Weekend forecast: Wet and windy

Wet weather is predicted across the region in the coming days.

THERE may be a break in the rain but it wont last too long.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of rain most likely for this morning, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.

The rain is likely to ease off tomorrow with a low 30% chance of rain before it gets wet again on Tuesday.

For today and tomorrow BoM have forecasted a high pressure system over the southwestern Tasman Sea with a ridge to the north directing southeast to northeasterly winds along the New South Wales coast.

The high is moving east very slowly and weakening and a low pressure trough will bring a southerly change along the southern half of the coast during Sunday night and early Monday morning, BoM said.

Some areas had high catchments of rainfall over the past 24 hours, including Mullumbimby with 45mm and 34mm for Byron Bay.

Temperatures expected to sit in the low to mid 20s.

Rainfall since 9am yesterday:

Ballina 7.6mm

Byron Bay 34mm

Casino 3.4mm

Evans Head 8.4mm

Lismore 7.0mm