Are you a bookworm? Don't miss this event

GET your scarves ready, the Byron Bay Writers Festival is on.

Bookworms of all shapes and sizes are now in town and ready to rock. These are some of the not-to-be-missed literary events this weekend:

Saturday, August 3

Growing Up African in Australia:

Sara El Sayed and Carly Findlay will sit with Maxine Beneba Clarke for a chat about the highs and lows of being the most visible minority in the country.

El Sayed's book Growing Up African in Australia was compiled by award-winning author Maxine Beneba Clarke, with curatorial assistance from writers Ahmed Yussuf and Magan Magan. Told with passion, power and poise, these are the stories of African-diaspora Australians.

How to be an Ethical Carnivore:

Not into munching on asparagus and cauliflower all day long, but can't get yourself to finally 'process' the two cows you bought for your three-acre hobby farm, because the grandchildren gave them names? This one's for you.

Matthew Evans talks to Nicole Abadee about his new book On Eating Meat.

This former food critic and chef, now farmer and restaurateur grapples with the thorny issues around the ways we produce and consume animals. Evans calls for less radicalisation, greater understanding, and for ethical omnivores to stand up for the welfare of animals and farmers alike. Sure to spark intense debate.

Sunday, August 4

No Friend But the Mountains - Writing from Manus Prison:

In 2013, Kurdish journalist Behrouz Boochani was detained on Manus Island. He has been there ever since.

He's still there and he will appear via video link.

This book is his story, laboriously tapped out on a mobile phone and translated from Farsi to English.

Boochani was the Winner of the NSW Premier's Award 2019 and the Abia General Non-fiction Book Of The Year 2019 for this book, and also won the Victorian Premier's Literary Prize For Literature And For Non-fiction 2019.

Kerry O'Brien:

After moving to the Byron Shire, the former ABC journalist and TV presenter wrote his memoir here.

It could be a long book of name-dropping, after all O'Brien has interviewed from Nelson Mandela to Barack Obama, almost everyone that is anyone in the world, but what makes the book a great read, and O'Brien a fantastic asset to the Northern Rivers, is his poignant reflection on history, his insight on people and power and the warmth he exudes when he speaks to his audiences.