Weekday weddings are bad manners (even royal ones)

HOW does that ye olde wedding rhyme go - "Marry on a Friday, piss off all your guests"?

Getting a wedding invite for a weekday is irritating - second only to those couples who say I do in the Caribbean and are then bewildered half their guests RSVP I don't.

There are two reasons people hold their nuptials in the week - they are either on a budget or adhering to old-fashioned protocol.

The latter is obviously the reason Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank have scheduled their special day for Friday October 12. Short of cash the ninth in line to the throne and the tequila brand manager are not.

Before I get accused of being all bah humbug, that means that not only does every one of their 850 invited guests have to take a day's annual leave to attend their wedding (or not, if you are a member of the Royal Family who don't exactly work nine to five) but that they also have to pull their kids out of school.

And if you do that in the UK at a state school, you can get fined.

Now I know the threat of a $110 fine isn't going to trouble many of the multi-millionaires in attendance, 99.99 per cent of whom send their children to private school anyway, but still.

Weekday weddings were a royal tradition until Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said bugger that and married on a Saturday in May. Which makes them look even more rock and roll.

But just like her invites insisting on hats, Eugenie's day is more formal and following family precedent - her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York wed on a Wednesday as did Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales and The Queen and Prince Philip married on a Thursday.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank expect their wedding guests to take the day off work. Luckily not many of them have jobs. (Picture: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A century ago nobody wed on the weekend as it was considered bad luck. The old rhyme said Mondays meant health, Tuesdays wealth, "Wednesday the best day of all, Thursday for crosses, Friday for losses and Saturday no luck at all." Considering the outcome of his first marriage, it's no wonder Charles decided to discount the ditty and tie the knot with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on a Saturday.

"Saturday weddings used to be considered terribly unfashionable and bad luck," says Zarife Hardy, director of the Australian School of Etiquette. She says those planning a weekday wedding should give guests plenty of notice, consider holding it later in the day and "be prepared for more declines."

But in the end, Hardy adds, it is the couple's dream day, so they can hold it "on the date they want."

And at least Eugenie's dream is good value - she's making up for the Friday faff by following the latest rich-kid trend and turning her wedding into a festival-type event.

After the Friday ceremony, reception at Windsor Castle and evening do at her parents' house in Windsor, she has planned a second day of entertainment on the Saturday.

According to reports, there will be food stalls, fairground rides, dodgems and cocktails galore. A kind of Poshstock, or Majesty mini-break.

Almost worth booking a holiday for.

@KerryParnell