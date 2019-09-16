Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manly face South Sydney in week two of the NRL finals. Picture: Craig Golding
Manly face South Sydney in week two of the NRL finals. Picture: Craig Golding
Rugby League

Week two, three NRL finals fixtures locked in

16th Sep 2019 7:10 AM

The opening week of NRL finals have been and gone with upsets across the board shaking up the competition.

Here's the complete details for week two and three of the upcoming finals series as well as the confirmed NRLW fixtures.

 

FINALS WEEK TWO

Semi final one:

South Sydney Rabbitohs v Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Friday, September 20, 7.50pm, ANZ Stadium

 

Semi final two:

Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels

Saturday, September 21, 7.50pm, AAMI Park

 

Parramatta face Melbourne at AAMI Park. Picture: Matt King
Parramatta face Melbourne at AAMI Park. Picture: Matt King

 

FINALS WEEK THREE

Preliminary final one:

Canberra Raiders v Rabbitohs/Sea Eagles

Friday, September 27, 7.50pm, GIO Stadium

 

Preliminary final two:

Sydney Roosters v Storm/Eels

Saturday, September 28, 7.50pm, Sydney Cricket Ground

 

NRLW ROUND 2 FIXTURES

Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters

Saturday, September 21, 5.05pm, AAMI Park

 

New Zealand Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday, September 22, 1.15pm (AEST), Mt Smart Stadium

 

NRLW ROUND 3 FIXTURES

Brisbane Broncos v New Zealand Warriors

Saturday, September 28, 5.05pm, Sydney Cricket Ground

 

St George Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters

Sunday September 29, 1.15pm, Leichhardt Oval

 

 

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    News MEMBERS of the public desperately tried to resuscitate the 24-year-old, but he died at the scene.

    REVEALED: Student to teacher ratios in our classrooms

    premium_icon REVEALED: Student to teacher ratios in our classrooms

    Education Which schools on the Northern Rivers have most students per teacher?

    Every drop counts as water restrictions jump to Level Three

    premium_icon Every drop counts as water restrictions jump to Level Three

    Community From Monday, Casino will be on stricter water controls

    When will three cannabis facilities be built?

    premium_icon When will three cannabis facilities be built?

    Business Take a look at where the projects are at