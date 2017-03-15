Wee problem for residents every time it rains

EVERY time there is a heavy rainfall Mick Ferrari has a pressing problem.

The South Lismore resident is unable to go to the toilet and shower whenever the drains block up and covers the big sewerage pit in the corner of his yard.

The area where the drainage system is overloaded in every rain event, according to Mr Ferrari. Mick Ferrari

"Water floods (the pit) and then it backs up in our toilet,” he said.

"If I went to the toilet and flushed it - well I just wouldn't do it.

"Where the water should be at the bottom of the bowl, it is currently sitting at three quarters of the way up.”

The corner of Casino and Wilson Streets goes under every time it rains. Mick Ferrari

Mr Ferrari has been living at his Wilson Street address for the last 10 years and has been fighting council to fix the drains for the same length of time.

"Before we moved in, (council) built the road up to accommodate the trucks and it's caused the water to run down the gutter and in the front of our house,” he said.

Mr Ferrari said his neighbours all suffer the same flooding fate every time there is a deluge.

Water floods the yard of Mick Ferrari in Wilson Street, South Lismore. Mick Ferrari

"If I walk to the storm drain to ublock it I would nearly be up to my waist in water,” he said.

"The whole drainage system is inadequate as the water has to get to a certain level before it goes anywhere.”

Mr Ferrari currently has some classic cars in his front yard that he is watching slowly go underwater.

"The tail pipe's going under water at the moment and this (event) isn't even a flood,” he said.