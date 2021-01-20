Wedding plans hit a twin snag for Lachy Wiggle

Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie has des­cribed fatherhood as a "completely eye opening" experience.

Gillespie, 35, and ballet dancer fiance Dana Stephenson became parents to twin girls Lottie and Lulu in ­September.

"You can't possibly prepare for two," he said.

"One is something and then two is just completely different. It has been incredible … learning constantly and they are changing constantly and you don't want to stop watching them."

Lachlan Gillespie with Dana Stephenson and their daughters.

Gillespie has fortunately been home much more over recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While looking forward to touring again, he has been grateful for the time with his wife and ­newborns.

"I am really hands on," he said. "I want to help Dana as much as I can and naturally having two, you need someone there to help.

"That has been so fun to be a part of because I would have missed a lot of it if a normal year had of happened."

Lachy Gillespie with his wife Dana and twins Lulu and Lottie. Picture: Bridget Wood

Brisbane-born Gillespie was previously married to fellow Wiggles performer Emma Watkins.

He has been with the children's entertainment troupe for 12 years with the group this year celebrating their 30th ­anniversary.

His entertainment background, he said, has helped with fatherhood.

The Wiggles. Picture: Chris Scott

"Already, though, I can see the power of singing as opp­osed to talking," he said.

"You can get their attention or literally stop them crying in their tracks by singing a song; it doesn't have to be Wiggles. I've picked a few random ones as an experiment, it is fascinating. Singing is such a nice thing to do anyway and children res­pond to it so well, even the littlest of kids," he said.

"I can take that back to work and understand why the simpler melodies work, which is fun, too, as a songwriter."

As for the couple's wedding plans, Gillespie said he and Stephenson were yet to lock in a date.

"We haven't even talked about it," he said.

"Maybe when everything settles down but at the ­moment it is just too full on."

Originally published as Wedding plans hit a twin snag for Lachy Wiggle