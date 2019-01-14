Wedding bells to ring for MAFS virgin

Coast videographer Matthew Bennett hopes to meet the woman of his dreams on the new season of Married At First Sight.

Coast videographer Matthew Bennett hopes to meet the woman of his dreams on the new season of Married At First Sight. Channel 9

WOULD you be brave enough to admit to the entire country that you were a 29-year-old virgin?

Coast man Matthew Bennett is doing just that in the new season of Nine's headline-grabbing reality dating show Married At First Sight.

The videographer, who describes himself as "chronically single", has never been in love or had a girlfriend.

Growing up in isolation on his family's farm, he was bullied as a teenager and has worked hard to overcome self-esteem issues.

Putting himself out there on one of the most-talked about TV shows of the year is the next step in his self-development, according to information released by Nine.

Entrusting the show's three expert matchmakers with his heart, Mr Bennett won't meet his mystery bride until he's standing at the altar in front of friends, family and millions of viewers.

Heidi Latcham will meet her groom at the altar. Will he be Mr Right?

And he's not the only local taking the plunge. Radio announcer Heidi Latcham, who was born and bred on the Coast, will also marry a complete stranger.

In 2005 she landed a dream job as a presenter for MTV, which took her to Sydney, but she returned to the Coast to work as a radio presenter for Hot 91.1 before joining Brady Ellis on Townsville's Star 106.3 in May 2017.

After a string of failed relationships, Ms Latcham, 38, is optimistic about finding her Mr Right and prepared to give herself over fully to the controversial social experiment.

Season six of Married At First Sight premieres next Monday, January 28 on Channel 9.