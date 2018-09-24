Wedding bells for Morcombes

HAPPY DAY: Dean Morcombe married Alice Webb at a ceremony in Mt Mee.

PROUD as punch, the Morcombe family looked happy while celebrating their eldest son's wedding on Saturday.

Denise and Bruce - parents of of murdered schoolboy Daniel Morcombe - were "proud parents" at the Mt Mee union.

Sharing a photo of the couple on Facebook Denise wrote: "Today our eldest son Dean married Alice Webb at a private ceremony in Mt Mee".

The bride looked beautiful holding white roses while the groom was relaxed and happy.

Denise shared another photo with her 7500 Twitter followers of herself and Bruce looking every bit the proud parents.

Daniel's eldest brother popped the question in November 2016 in New Zealand's Milford Sound while on holidays.