Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

WEDDED BLISS: Marlene and Reg Ingram were married in Casino by Rev Brown, in Casino church of England church, 60 years ago on July 27. Picasa

FORGET an afternoon luncheon or a celebratory party with the kids and grandkids, Marlene and Reg Ingram are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary doing something a little different.

The now-Sydney couple are retracing their honeymoon and first road trip as a married couple, which took them from Marlene's birthplace in Casino to Bundaberg, Queensland.

Mr and Mrs Ingram were married in Casino by Rev Brown, in Casino church of England church, 60 years ago on July 27.

Along with visiting the church, they will trace the same route they travelled all those years ago in their Austin A 40.

"The kids wanted to do a big party and they did that for our 50th anniversary but we didn't want that and said 'we were going to run away'. So we decided to retrace our steps,” Mrs Ingram said.

She said she remembered their wedding day well.

"It was freezing on our wedding day and we didn't get married until 7pm at night because we had to wait for Reg's father to finish milking the cows on the farm.

"In those days we didn't have any money and we invited Reg's sister and her husband who lived in Bundaberg, and he was busy cutting cane but said if he put (Reg's sister) on a flight to come down for the wedding that we should bring her home.

"So as we had nowhere to go for our honeymoon and no money, so that's what we did.

"We are going to do the same thing that's why we are staying in Casino and then we are going to motor the same track we did before.

"I contacted Bundaberg council and they put me onto a lady in the historical society because we couldn't remember exactly where the cane field was where we stayed in but we've found it through this lady, and we are able to visit it.

"On the way back we stayed at Noosa in a little cabin in the middle of winter.

"We only brought two blankets with us and when Reg went to book in he said 'they've only got two single beds'.

"I said 'that's ok we've got blankets and we can push them together'.

"When we got in our room the beds were nailed to the wall - one on one wall and one on the other. We thought that was funny.

"We will try and stay in Noosa on the way back down this time to remember that.”

This time around though, they will be travelling a bit more comfortably.

"We remember the trip well in our Austin A 40. It had none of the comforts we take for granted these days,” Mrs Ingram said.

"No automatic drive, no air-conditioning, no reversing cameras, it was very basic.

"This time we will have a much more comfortable trip in a new car with all the bells and whistles.”

She said their marriage of 60 years has had its "ups and downs”.

"These days if something doesn't work out the kids go home to their parents but I wouldn't have been able to go home to mine because my father would've said 'go back and work it out'.

"Reg said the secret is the husband has to have the last say - and that's 'yes dear'.

"My advice would be to give and take.”