Weber Circus conjures the wild west in new show

Weber Circus performers Jessica Larkin and Wonita Weber will be part of the new Wild West show.

WEBER Circus is back in town and this time they have brought the cowboys along for the ride.

The first Northern NSW show to feature the wild west antics will include such performances as line dancing, whip cracking, clowns, gypsy cob horses, dogs, and the wheel of death.

The wheel of death is eight metres high and sees the main subject walk through the giant metal contraption as it spins.

There is also Australia's youngest flyer, aged seven, on the Russian Swing, plus the only female in the country doing the triple somersault.

Wonita Weber, who was born into the circus and has been to 380 towns from Cairns to Perth and around Australia three times, said it was fun to watch the competitive nature of the men come out as part of circus life.

She said the men find themselves competing in all areas, including who does the most acts, who gets their shirt off the most, who has the most sparkles, who performs in the most dangerous act or even has the biggest biceps.

And while backstage might have friendly antics as way of passing time on the road, Ms Weber said once they walk out onto main stage the focus was on 100% professionalism.

Shows begin Thursday and Friday at 7pm, while Saturday shows take place at 3pm and 7pm, with the last show Sunday at 11am.

Tickets starts at $28 for adults and $18 for children.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office, or at 0448 CIRCUS or by going to the website at weberscircus.com.