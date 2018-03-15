Web of lies: Gambler stole thousands of dollars from women

A man convicted of fleecing a host of women is appealing his sentence.

A MAN who was convicted of fleecing women of tens of thousands of dollars has appealed the severity of his sentence.

Harley Horten Richards faced Lismore District Court via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre as his defence lawyer Philip Crick launched an appeal against his sentence on this morning.

Judge Laura Wells recalled details of the case, in which Richards fleeced three women of their money and convinced them to take out loans for him.

He also claimed multiple fraudulent payments for the sale of a bull.

Ms Wells said his actions, which took place in 2015 and 2016, garnered him tens of thousands of dollars.

She considered personal references, one of which came from a partner of two years but said Richards was "very skilled" in his deception.

"If we would put his skills to non-criminal activity, he would be sitting on a fortune right now and not sitting in jail," Ms Wells said.

"As gullible and breathtakingly naive as (the victims) seem to be... I've never seen such ongoing dishonesty perpetrated against anyone.

"They not only were fleeced of their money, they have had him somehow convince them to go and get loans.

"This is really serious offending.

"There's no limit to the lies he told.

"The sentence he got, in my view, was extremely lenient."

The court heard Richards, who has served two months of a 12 month term of imprisonment, had feigned illness as part of his web of lies.

Mr Crick conceded there was "a large amount of money" involved in his client's offending, but argued his "full admissions" were the only thing that secured the prosecution case.

"It's my submission it would have been very difficult for police to prosecute these matters if he'd not made full admissions," Mr Crick said.

Mr Crick said Richards had felt "embarrassment and regret" and hoped to repay the money and was also working to address a gambling problem.

"He hasn't been gambling for a period of time, your honour," he said.

Mr Crick asked whether an intensive corrections order might be possible, and Ms Wells noted this would incur a significant increase in the length of Richards' sentence, which currently has an eight month non-parole period.

She has reserved her decision while Mr Crick further discusses the matter with his client.