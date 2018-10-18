WHILE a flood watch has been cancelled for Wilsons River, Hazardous Surf and Marine Wind Warnings remain in place for the Byron Coast.

Since 9am Friday the region has received widespread rainfall with some locations receiving in excess of 100mm.

According to The Bureau of Meteorology inland locations were most affected over the weekend with heavier rainfall totals compared to coastal areas.

Evans Head recorded 41mm from 9am to 2pm today.

Lismore received 5.4mm, 9.8mm for Ballina and 7.2mm at Cape Byron.

From 9am Friday to 9am Sunday Lismore received almost 50mm of rain, 68mm for Evans Head, 25mm for Ballina, 17.5mm at Cape Byron and 23.2mm for Casino.

In 24 hours to 9am yesterday Mullumbimby recorded 58mm, and 69mm for Goonengerry.

In four hours from 9am yesterday Dunoon recorded 52mm of rain.

Wilsons River recorded 43mm in the same 4.5 hours.

Showers are expected tomorrow with up to 20mm of rainfall in Lismore, 25mm for Ballina and 35mm for Byron Bay.

Tomorrow onwards will bring more showers with up to 10mm of rain and possible thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Temperatures in the low to mid 20s from today until Wednesday, increasing into high 20s from Thursday.