Weather whiplash: Welcome relief as temperatures plummet

Temperatures are expected to fall, but fire risk is still high in Northern NSW. Scott Powick

IN the space of 24 hours, temperatures have plummeted 17C.

Despite both Lismore and Casino Airport having reached their highest October temperatures on record on Tuesday, a cool change is on the horizon.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported 40.3C at Lismore Airport and 40.7C at Casino Airport on Tuesday, with the record highs having contributed to the already elevated fire dangers.

At 3.30pm today, both Lismore and Casino were sitting at a pleasant 23 degrees -- about 17 degrees cooler than yesterday.

While the bushfire risk the region is still high, BoM said the weather over the next few days should be "much better” for residents and fire crews.