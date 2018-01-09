Weather: What's in store for the week

THE Northern Rivers has been basking in beautiful summer sunshine the past few days, and while the temperatures look set to remain in the low 30s for the rest of the week, a cool change is on its way.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast it will remain mostly sunny today, with temperatures ranging from 30C in Byron Bay to 36C in Casino.
There was a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower in the south this evening, but little chance of rain elsewhere.
There was also the chance of a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon and evening.
Conditions from tomorrow through to Friday will be partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, and a chance of a thunderstorm. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.
A cool change looks set for next week, with temperatures on Monday 10 degrees cooler in Casino than they are today.
Forecast temperatures
Lismore
Today 33C
Tomorrow 32C
Thursday 31C
Friday 31C
Saturday 33C
Sunday 31C
Monday 26C
Byron Bay
Today 30C
Tomorrow 30C
Thursday 29C
Friday 29C
Saturday 31C
Sunday 30C
Monday 27C
Ballina
Today 31C
Tomorrow 31C
Thursday 29C
Friday 29C
Saturday 31C
Sunday 31C
Monday 26C
Casino
Today 36C
Tomorrow 34C
Thursday 32C
Friday 33C
Saturday 35C
Sunday 33C
Monday 26C