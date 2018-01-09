Weather: What's in store for the week

THE Northern Rivers has been basking in beautiful summer sunshine the past few days, and while the temperatures look set to remain in the low 30s for the rest of the week, a cool change is on its way.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast it will remain mostly sunny today, with temperatures ranging from 30C in Byron Bay to 36C in Casino.

There was a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower in the south this evening, but little chance of rain elsewhere.

There was also the chance of a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon and evening.

Conditions from tomorrow through to Friday will be partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, and a chance of a thunderstorm. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

A cool change looks set for next week, with temperatures on Monday 10 degrees cooler in Casino than they are today.

Forecast temperatures

Lismore

Today 33C

Tomorrow 32C

Thursday 31C

Friday 31C

Saturday 33C

Sunday 31C

Monday 26C

Byron Bay

Today 30C

Tomorrow 30C

Thursday 29C

Friday 29C

Saturday 31C

Sunday 30C

Monday 27C

Ballina

Today 31C

Tomorrow 31C

Thursday 29C

Friday 29C

Saturday 31C

Sunday 31C

Monday 26C

Casino

Today 36C

Tomorrow 34C

Thursday 32C

Friday 33C

Saturday 35C

Sunday 33C

Monday 26C