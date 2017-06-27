WEATHER: What's in store for the rest of winter?

STORMY WEATHER: Storms and heavy rain is predicted for the Northern Rivers this weekend.

AFTER enjoying a few sunny days, the Northern Rivers may have more rain in the next week.

There is a slight chance of showers and light winds for the region today and tomorrow, but the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 70% chance of rain on Thursday with 2-8mm, increasing again on Friday with an 80% chance of rainfall reaching 8-20mm.

The maximum temperature is predicted to be in the low 20s.

The weekend forecast has a medium chance of showers and maximum temperatures of 18 and 19 degrees.

BoM senior climatologist Emily McVeigh said on average the Northern Rivers region received the highest rainfall for NSW.

"For May and June, you're looking at 100-300mm of rainfall on average,” Ms McVeigh said.

"Observing Ballina, there's 390mm of rainfall for June. In comparison to the rest of NSW and more towards the west, that's high.”

The BoM's rainfall outlook for June to August indicates drier than normal conditions are likely across most of NSW.

There is a 75% chance of rain, between 100-300mm in the region, compared to 100-200mm along the NSW coast, decreasing further inland.

Ms McVeigh said across NSW BoM predicted warmer than normal daytime temperatures for the rest of winter and into spring.

"Everywhere except for the north east of NSW will be drier than average,” she said.

NSW Department of Primary Industries seasonal conditions co-ordinator Ian McGowen said during May rainfall across NSW was generally less than 60-80% of normal.

"While most of the state received 10-50 mm and some areas 50-100 mm rainfall tended to be patchy and variable. The best falls occurred over 18-19 May,” Mr McGowen said.