Weather: What to expect this week

SUNSHINE and cooler weather is set to be the flavour of the week on the Northern Rivers.

A high pressure system in the Tasman Sea extends a ridge to the far north coast, the Bureau of Meteorology reports.

A low over Bass Strait is moving east and an associated cold front moving through the northeast is expected to reach the far north this afternoon.

As the low moves further east across the Tasman Sea a vigorous south to southwesterly airstream will extend northwards along the coast on Tuesday before easing on Wednesday, the BoM reported.

Showers will be mostly confined to the coastal fringe from Tuesday.

The rest of Monday is set to be sunny with winds westerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Tuesday is set to be sunny with light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 12 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday is set to be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers.

Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south to southeasterly during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Thursday is set to be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.