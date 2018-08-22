Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

THERE is a high chance of rain for the Clarence Valley later this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"We've got a trough coming across central parts of NSW and moisture coming off the ocean from the northeast," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Anita Pyne said.

"These northeasterly winds will feed in some moisture which will interact with the inland trough to produce rainfall about the northeast of NSW on Friday, peaking into Saturday and moving off to the east into Sunday.

A low pressure system is forecast to bring rain and thunderstorms to the north east of New South Wales as it edges east and gains moisture later this week. Weatherzone

"We're looking at a high chance of showers about the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers districts, becoming more of a moderate to slight chance further west.

"It all depends on the location of this inland trough, how much moisture is brought in by this system and how far inland this moisture can go." However, while some areas could receive significant falls, it won't be enough to break any of the drought. "The soil moisture levels have been so low for so long, it's going to take more than one rainfall event to bring any lasting relief from the drought."

Ms Pyne said there was likely to be thunderstorms and rainfall could be patchy.

"Thunderstroms can dump huge amounts of rain in one little spot and 5km down the road they might see barely anything. So it could be quite patchy," she said.